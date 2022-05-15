Football: Lech Poznań secured Ekstraklasa champion title

Lech Poznań has secured the champion title in Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top professional league for men’s football teams, and this with one more round of matches still to go before the season concludes.

The team from Poznań defeated Warta 2:1 on Saturday in Grodzisk Wielkopolski. Meanwhile in Lubin, the first runner-up Raków Częstochowa lost to Zagłębie 0:1. This means that in the wake of the 33rd round of matches Lech enjoys 71 points, while Raków, the first runner-up, has 66 with no hope of catching up with the leader.

Now the team from Poznań can kick up their feet and uncork to celebrate their eighth champion title. The last time Lech Poznań laid their hands on the title was in 2015.

Although Raków Częstochowa has never secured the Ekstraklasa champion title, they can pride themselves on winning this season’s Polish Cup – the second most important national title in Polish football after the Ekstraklasa title.

Lech had two points more than the team from Częstochowa before the 33rd round. The situation was clear – if Raków losses or ties with Zagłębie and Lech wins against Warta, the title goes to the leader in the ranks, meaning Lech.

Lech v. Warta

The event in Grodzisk began with Lech running onto the pitch first to the applause of their fans dominating the stands of the stadium. Ten minutes into the game it was Warta who scored first with Michał Kopczyński’s penalty kick. But in the 22nd minute, Lech’s Portuguese Joao Amaral evened the score. In the added time in the first half of the game, Mikael Ishak scored a second goal for Lech, marking the Swedish footballer’s 18th in the season. With this pulled off, Ishak equalled the score of the current top scorer Spanish Ivi Lopez from Raków.

Raków’s defeat

With the victory in hand, Lech players could lay back and wait for the outcome of the match in Lubin. As it turned out, Raków would not even tie the match. Raków’s Croatian defender Zoran Arsenic was shown a red card. Moments later Kacper Chodyna made the best of the penalty kick scoring for Zagłębie. With that shot, Zagłębie remained in the Ekstraklasa.

Currently, Piotr Stokowiec’s team advanced to 12th place in the ranking with 38 points and are seven points above the relegation spot. Wisła Kraków (16th) and Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza (17th) got 31 points each. Nieczyca players lost at home with Piast Gliwice (5th) 0:1 on Saturday.

Wisła Kraków will face off Radomiak (8th) on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Śląsk Wrocław (15th) will compete with Stal Mielec (14th).