Poland accepts 3.38 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3.38 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to the SG, on Saturday, Border Guard officers carried out 22,900 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday the number of arrivals had reached 5,800 people.

The Border Guard also said that in the last 24 hours 31,500 people had left Poland for Ukraine.