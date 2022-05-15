World Today: Poland’s done its energy diversification homework

Energy security issues and energy diversification were the main topics of the latest episode of World Today featuring Harvard University Research Associate and Senior Fellow at the Centre of European Policy Analysis (CEPA) Benjamin Schmitt who said that “Poland has done a litany of infrastructure development projects to make itself and the region in central and eastern Europe more resilient to Russian energy pressure.”

Having stated that for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin the European sanction unity was an important issue, Mr Schmitt went on to elaborate that “Russia has selected Poland and Bulgaria as the first major gas cutoffs in the EU, for the exact reason – basically firing a warning shot.”

Russia did that “to warn those countries of higher dependence on Russian gas than Poland or Bulgaria or which are behind on the diversification-building homework and energy diversification infrastructure, to basically scare or at least provide an excuse in some cases. In the case of Hungary, that is the case – to provide an excuse for those wishing to break ranks on Ukrainian sanctions and thereby do things like prop up the rouble or undermine support for Ukrainian sovereignty,” TVP World’s guest said.

Mr Schmitt thinks Poland and Bulgaria were chosen as the first countries to be cut off by Moscow from gas to incite fear. “Both Poland and Bulgaria have really taken steps basically since 2014, since the EU energy policy framework was announced,” he said, adding that it “was the framework that was focused on advancing energy security hardware across the EU, meaning energy diversification infrastructure, and software — market liberalisation regulations that would be prioritised to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources while battling monopolistic practices by Russians and their enterprises in the European energy sector… in particular Gazprom.”

Poland has done its homework

“The bottom line is, Poland in particular… did not need this sort of encouragement from Brussels, even since the dissolution of the Warsaw pact, Poland began its long-term push to cut Russian energy dependency. In the past decade we have seen this vision come to fruition but it began in 1992 by officials including Piotr Naimski who has in recent years served Poland as its indefatigable plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure,” Mr Schmitt said.

“For Poland, it is pretty clear – the homework has been done, the infrastructure has been built and comes online this year and really is undermining the Kremlin’s ability to significantly pressure Poland, in particular, to change its course or abandon its support for Ukraine or do anything like this,” Mr Schmitt said, recalling that in 2016 the Świnoujście terminal came online. “The LNG terminal came online with the capacity of 5 bcm (billion cubic metres) of natural gas per year that could come from global LNG suppliers. There is a plan to bring it to 7.5 bcm,” the expert said, also recalling the Polish-Lithuanian GIPL gas pipeline which had recently been opened.

TVP World’s guest also brought attention to the Baltic Pipe project. “There has already been a milestone just in the past few weeks when the Norwegian and Danish portion of this project came online on April 28, and we expect to see the connection all the way to Poland completed by October.”

“Poland has done a litany of infrastructure development projects to make itself more resilient and the region in central and eastern Europe more resilient to Russian energy pressure,” he recapitulated.

Knowing that Russia has recently threatened to cut off most of the electricity trade that it has with Finland, is Helsinki as well prepared to become independent from Russian gas as Warsaw is?

