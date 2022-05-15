LIVE: 81st day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the situation in the Donbas remained very difficult, and Russian forces were still trying to demonstrate some kind of victory. Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers vowed to reinforce Russia’s economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and work to ease global food shortages stemming from the war.

07:46 CEST

A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on Sunday, the region’s Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.

“There is no information about dead or injured at this hour,” Kozitsky said. “The extent of the destruction is being clarified.”

07:45 CEST

Twelve Russian attacks were repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past 24 hours and eight tanks, five artillery systems, nine units of armored combat vehicles and five enemy vehicles were destroyed, the General Staff said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 15, 2022

07:14 CEST

The leader of the #Kalush Orchestra group, after his performance at the #Eurovision 2022 final, addressed the world community from the stage and shouted: “Please help #Azovstal, help #Mariupol!” pic.twitter.com/tfDJlZwHp3

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 14, 2022

07:12 CEST

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were crowned winners at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in the early hours of Sunday, snagging 439 points from the public votes.

07:01 CEST

A large convoy of cars and vans carrying refugees from the ruins of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday after waiting days for Russian troops to allow them to leave.