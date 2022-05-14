World News 14.05: NATO diplomats discuss Finland accession, Eurovision Song Contest

Berlin hosts meeting of G7 leaders and NATO Foreign Ministers, Finnish parties discuss tomorrow’s vote on NATO membership application in the face of Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Europe tunes in to watch the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. This and much more in the latest episode of World News.

Informal NATO summit in Berlin; Finnish parliamentarians discuss alliance membership

An informal two-day meeting of NATO officials began on Saturday, its agenda covering both the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and NATO’s contemplated admission of two new members: Finland and Sweden. On Saturday evening, NATO foreign ministers attending the summit were joined by their Swedish and Finnish counterparts, Ann Linde and Pekka Haavisto.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Prime Minister held a press conference shortly after the ruling party reached a final agreement on the country’s application to join NATO. TVP World correspondent, Katarzyna Nowicka, was present at the conference.

Gas issues

Following the announcement of Finland beginning the accession process to NATO, rumours began circulating that Russia may be about to sever Finland’s gas supplies following its recent decision to cut all connections between Russia and Finland’s electrical grid. Gas and oil became crucial elements of the tug of war between the West and Russia, with Ukraine caught in the middle and waging actual, kinetic war against the Russian invaders.

G7 summit ends

The summit of the G7 group in Bavaria, Germany has come to an end. The ministers of some of the most powerful countries in the world discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prospects for the country’s reconstruction after the war comes to an end as well as ways to prevent a spillover of the conflict into Moldova.

80th day of Russian aggression

According to an announcement made by the Ukrainian army, during the fighting in the Donetsk region, Russian troops used artillery and missile systems to inflict maximum losses on Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, the plight of the defenders of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol continues as Russia refuses to allow for the evacuation of the besieged soldiers.

Even in the relatively calm regions of the country, the shadow of war looms large over daily activities. Our special correspondent, Karolina Pajączkowska, has travelled from Lviv to the capital, Kyiv, to see how the local residents are coping with the current hardships, including fuel shortages.

Meeting of First Ladies

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met via a video call with the First Ladies of Poland, Lithuania and France. Zelenska thanked the other first ladies for their nations’ support for Ukrainian refugees.

New UAE President

Sheikh Zayed al-Nahyan has been chosen as the next President of the United Arab Emirates. He was elected by the country’s Federal Supreme Council only a day after the death of his half-brother, who had been in power since 2004.

Polish Tennis Triumph

Poland’s tennis superstar Iga Świątek is continuing her incredible winning streak with her decisive victory over Aryna Sabalenka in Rome. She has now advanced to the Italian Open final where she will face off against Ons Jabeur.

Eurovision Final

The Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off on Saturday. While hopefuls from 25 countries will compete in the famous show, there is bound to be a strong Ukrainian motif throughout the whole event. Here’s what the preparations looked like during the final hours ahead of the grand spectacle.

World News’ Guest

With Finland and Sweden getting closer and closer to NATO membership, the political and military implications are immense. In the Baltic Sea region, this development would be a game-changer. Russia knows that, but what can it do apart from the proverbial “lots of sound and fury, signifying nothing”? And can Turkey be convinced that the expansion of the Alliance will not be harmful to its interests? Robert Pszczel, former NATO official, served as our expert guest.