Most Poles see inflation as main government challenge

Over 50 percent of Poles in a Saturday-published survey named battling inflation as the main task for the government.

Twenty-two percent named freeing Poland’s funding from an EU post-pandemic recovery fund, which the EC has frozen on rule-of-law grounds.

Eight percent said the government’s main focus should be on upgrading the national armed forces, 6 percent said the main task was to aid Ukrainian war refugees, 5.9 percent named diplomatic steps to tighten sanctions on Russia, 1.3 percent “other tasks,” 6.1 percent could not say.

The online survey was carried out by the SW Research pollster on May 10-11 on a random sample of 800 internet users aged over 18.