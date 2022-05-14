Rebuilding Skopje

In this episode, a tale of how back in the 1960s an intrepid team of Polish architects helped rebuild Skopje – the capital of what is now Northern Macedonia – after a devastating earthquake.
Host John Beauchamp speaks to Kinga Nettmann-Multanowska, who has just written a new book which highlights the Poles’ assistance six decades ago.
More information about the rebuilding of Skopje can also be found on TFN here.
