Poland accepts 3.36 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Alena Solomonova/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3.36 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to the SG, on Friday, Border Guard officers carried out 21,200 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached 6,000 people.

The Border Guard also said that in the last 24 hours 27,000 people had left Poland for Ukraine.