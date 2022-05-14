President Biden supports NATO’s open door policy

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he supports NATO’s open-door policy and the right of Nordic countries to determine “their own future, foreign policy and security arrangements”.

Mr Biden made the statement following a telephone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Earlier, the White House reported Mr Biden’s conversation with Ms Andersson and Mr Niinisto, while the Finnish president tweeted that he had “outlined Finland’s next steps towards joining” the alliance and added that his country was “deeply grateful to the United States for its vital support”.

In turn, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed earlier words from US Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Karen Donfried, who said the US was working to clarify Turkey’s position on Sweden and Finland’s potential NATO membership.

This was in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that Turkey could not look favourably on Sweden and Finland’s attempt to join NATO because the countries harbour many terrorist organisations. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement

Ms Psaki said on Thursday that the US would support Sweden and Finland’s application for NATO membership. She also stressed that “even without them being members of NATO, our militaries have worked together for many years. We’re confident that we can find ways to … address any concerns either country may have about the period now or whatever is required if they were to join NATO.”