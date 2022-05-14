LIVE: 80th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian aggression on Ukraine heads into its 80th day. The Ukrainian army started its counteroffensive near the Kharkiv region while the Russian offensive in Donbas still remains unsuccessful. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian military already lost approximately 27,000 troops, 1,200 tanks and 200 planes.

08:51 CEST

The key to the world’s food security is weapons for Ukraine, says Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian president.

There is a need to understand the cause and effect of global processes. Russia has threatened the world's food security by waging war in Ukraine. The only way to restore order is to help us achieve victory. The key to the world's food security is weapons for Ukraine.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 14, 2022

08:33 CEST

⚡️Institute for the Study of War: Ukraine appears to have ‘won the Battle of Kharkiv.’

The Institute for the Study of War states in its May 13 report that it appears that Ukraine has “won the Battle of Kharkiv.”

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 14, 2022

07:54 CEST

The situation is still dangerous in eastern Ukraine, even for Western journalists.

07:34 CEST

US to rotate 10,500 soldiers stationed across Europe, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on May 13 that US Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd ordered the rotation of several brigades. The number of deployed troops in Europe will not change, remaining at roughly 100,000.

07:22 CEST

Richard Gere has put up for auction his 1999 Jaguar to help Ukrainians.

“The entire amount of the sale will be divided equally between World Central Kitchen & Open Arms Ukraine, which are non-profit organizations that help those affected by the war”https://t.co/3PVs2IGQYh

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 14, 2022