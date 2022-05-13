Poland’s CPI hits 12.4 pct y/y in April

In an earlier flash estimate, GUS said April's inflation was up 12.3 percent year on year and 2.0 percent month on month.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 12.4 percent year on year and by 2.0 percent month on month in April 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

In March 2022, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 11.0 percent year on year and by 3.3 percent month on month.