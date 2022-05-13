EU to provide additional EUR 500 mln-worth of military aid to Ukraine: Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further EUR 500 million worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree on an embargo on Russian oil.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany, Mr Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery and take the bloc’s aid to about EUR 2 billion.

“A new impetus for military support. (It will be) more pressure on Russia with economic sanctions and continuing the international isolation of Russia and countering misinformation,” he said.

Mr Borrell said he was also optimistic an EU embargo on Russian oil could also be agreed upon in the coming days.

“I am sure we will have an agreement. We need it and we will have it. We have to get rid of the oil dependency from Russia,” he emphasised.

“If there is no agreement at the level of ambassadors, then on Monday, the ministers when they gather, they have to provide the political impetus,” the EU foreign policy chief concluded.