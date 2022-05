Poland qualifies for the 66th Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest

On Thursday evening, the Eurovision Song Contest’s second semi-finals took place, with 18 countries competing for a place in the grand final. Ultimately 25 representations of different European countries will clash in the final stage of the music challenge. Poland managed to qualify and took one of the last 10 remaining spots.

Representations from Finland, Australia, Sweden, Serbia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and Belgium have qualified alongside Poland for the next phase of the contest and joined the โ€œBig Fiveโ€ as well as 10 acts selected in the first semifinal.

Here's where tonight's qualifiers will perform in Saturday's #Eurovision Grand Final โฌ‡๏ธ

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช 2nd Half

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ 1st Half

๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฟ 2nd Half

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ 2nd Half

๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ 1st Half

๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ช 2nd Half

๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ 2nd Half

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช 2nd Half

๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ด 1st Half

๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ธ 2nd Half pic.twitter.com/AZNZDiMau4

— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 12, 2022

โ€œBig Fiveโ€ is a group of countries, which consists of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and the current host โ€“ Italy. The final is planned to take place on Saturday, May 14. Russia has been banned from competing in this yearโ€™s contest.

The Polish Eurovision representative is Krystian Ochman, a 22-year-old musician born and raised in the US. He came to Poland 4 years ago, on the advice of his grandfather, the famous Polish tenor Wiesล‚aw Ochman.

Poland will be featured as the 23rd contestant in the competitionโ€™s grand finals.

We can now reveal the #Eurovision 2022 Grand Final Running Order!

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ด๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ช

โžก๏ธ https://t.co/kQKDMdB23F pic.twitter.com/QMM4m2NSRJ

— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2022