LIVE: 79th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine has said it had damaged a Russian navy logistics ship near Snake Island, a small but strategic outpost in the Black Sea, while relatives of Ukrainian soldiers holed up in Mariupol’s besieged steelworks have pleaded for them to be saved.

09:13 CEST

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that it was vital to keep up the pressure on Russia by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and imposing further sanctions.

“It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions,” she told reporters on arrival at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany.

09:10 CEST

#Russian occupiers are using an airfield in occupied #Melitopol and are building up their aviation forces.

The airfield is of strategic importance, but it remains within reach of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/AZy65PAROU

May 13, 2022

08:25 CEST

The head of the #Luhansk regional administration reported that over the past 24 hours, #Russian occupiers shelled residential buildings in the Luhansk region 31 times. pic.twitter.com/c8D7424kqE

May 13, 2022

07:54 CEST

⚡️Ukraine’s Armed Forces shoot down 7 Russian aerial targets.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia lost five Orlan-10 UAVs, one Ka-52 attack helicopter, and a missile on May 12.

May 13, 2022

07:53 CEST

❗️ #Japan bans exports of high-tech goods to #Russia, reports RIA Novosti.

In particular, the ban will affect 3D printers, quantum computers and electron microscopes. pic.twitter.com/x1s4xJl50J

May 13, 2022

07:32 CEST

Ukrainian forces successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, the British defence ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin on Friday.

Images suggest that Russia has lost armoured manoeuvre elements of at least one battalion tactical group and the deployed pontoon bridging equipment while crossing the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk, Britain said in its intelligence update.

07:23 CEST

Russia’s Gazprom has reduced the booked capacity for gas transit through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on May 13 to 60.8 million cubic metres (mcm) from the previously announced 65.7 mcm, Ukraine pipeline operator data showed on Friday.

07:18 CEST

May 13, 2022

07:01 CEST

Aftermath of the destruction of a #Russian tank by a #Javelin missile. pic.twitter.com/TLUOR1h0UE

May 13, 2022