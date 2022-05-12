World News 11.05: Finland headed to NATO, and UN to investigate war crimes

After staying neutral since their bitter defeat in the winter war by the Soviet Union in WWII, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. In turn, Ukrainian journalists received the most important journalistic distinction, the Pulitzer Prize, for their reports on the frontlines in their home country.

Finland to join NATO

After staying neutral since their bitter defeat in the winter war by the Soviet Union in WWII, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland to reconsider its policies. Therefore, the Finnish President and Prime Minister have announced their willingness to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

UN to investigate Russian war crimes

Officials of the United Nations say they might be launching an investigation into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine. The UN is yet another international organisation taking on the subject of violations of human rights by Russian soldiers.

TVP World correspondent in Lviv

TVP World correspondent Karolina Pajączkowska is currently in Lviv reporting on current events from war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainian journalists win Pulitzer Prize

Instead of honouring just one individual – Ukrainian journalists received the most important journalistic distinction, the Pulitzer Prize, for their reports on the frontlines in their home country. Ukrainian reporters were praised for their bravery, reporting stories on the Russian invasion, often dodging bullets and artillery fire.

Drones for Ukraine

Drones are among the various weapons supplied to Ukraine by western countries. In addition to the many UAVs which typically carry out reconnaissance missions, a new lethal capability the Pheonix Ghost has entered their arsenal.

TVP World’s correspondent on the frontlines

TVP’s Jakub Maciejewski is near the frontline in the east of Ukraine, where he observes the daily routine of soldiers stuck on the frontlines in trench warfare.

German crimes

Troubling reports are coming in from Germany. The interior ministry announced there had been more than 50,000 political crimes committed in the country in 2021 alone. Moreover, crimes of anti-semitism also reached their highest level ever, post world war II.

North-South Connectivity Gap Initiative

Diplomats alongside specialists in the investment and energy sector have met in London to attract investors for the North-South Connectivity Gap Initiative. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwinska reported on the initiative’s details.

Poles defend the Katyn Memorial in Jersey City

The Polish diaspora once again gathered to defend the Katyn Memorial in Jersey City. Poles are opposing attempts to change the layout of the square where the memorial is located, which they believe could diminish the importance of the Monument.

the National Bank of Poland head re-elected for a 6-year term

The Polish lower house of Parliament has elected the current head of the National Bank of Poland once again. Adam Glapiński will lead Poland’s central bank for another 6-year term.

North Korea COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea has just confirmed its first coronavirus outbreak and has declared a national lockdown. Although China has pledged to support the state in its struggle with the pandemic, the situation may be dire as North Korea has so far refused vaccine supplies from the outside world.

Black hole in the centre of the Milky Way

An international team of scientists presented images of a black hole located at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. It is the second black hole ever observed.

EUROVISION semi-finals

On Thursday the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Italy. The country has decided to use the song contest to showcase the best of Italy: from fashion to monuments and tourism. Poland is one of the contestants fighting to get to the EUROVISION finals.