Head of Poland’s central bank re-elected for second term

Adam Glapiński, the head of Poland’s central bank, who served in the position since 2016, has been re-elected for a second term by the lower house of Polish parliament.

On May 12, the lower house of the Polish parliament voted on whether or not to re-elect Prof. Adam Glapiński for a second term as the governor of Poland’s central bank (NBP). With only one of the 460 MPs absent, the incumbent received 234 votes in favour and 223 against. there were no abstentions.

Prof. Glapiński’s first term will end in June. The head of the NBP is nominated by the President of Poland and their candidacy needs to receive support from a majority of the MPS in the lower house. The term lasts 6 years, with a two-term limit.

Adam Glapiński graduated from the Main School of Planning and Statistics (now: Warsaw School of Economics) in 1972 and served as a member of its academic staff since 1974. He has also served as a lecturer and visiting professor at numerous schools, in Poland, elsewhere in Europe, and in the US.

In the early 1990s, Prof. Glapiński served as a minister in the Bielecki and then Olszewski cabinets. He was an MP between 1991 and 1993, and a senator between 1997 and 2001. He has also chaired boards of several companies, including the state-owned KGMH Polska Miedź copper mining giant.

In 2009, he served as economic adviser to President Lech Kaczyński, who in 2010 appointed him to the Monetary Policy Council for a 6-year term, a body within the NBP. In 2016, President Andrzej Duda nominated him to serve as the next governor of NBP, and following a vote in the lower house of parliament, Professor Adam Glapiński was sworn in on June 21, 2016.