EU sends message of support to Ukraine on Europe Day

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission (EC), celebrated Europe Day on Monday with a message of solidarity to Ukraine and a promise to work to satisfy EU citizens’ demands to make the bloc greener, fairer and more efficient.

Ms von der Leyen attended a ceremony at the European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg, France, to receive the conclusions of a consultation of Europeans on how EU institutions should evolve and what their priorities should be.

During their time on citizen's panels, people from across the EU had the opportunity to take the floor.

They shared what kind of Europe they want to live in and helped shape the future. 🇪🇺

Listen to what they had to say about participating ↓#TheFutureIsYours

— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) January 30, 2022

The Union holds a ceremony on May 9 to celebrate Europe Day – the anniversary of the Schuman declaration it sees as its founding moment – but the date also coincided with a military parade in Moscow led by Russian strongman Vladimir Putin to mark the end of WWII.

Europe is a dream.

And it shines brightest in the eyes of all those young Ukrainians who have a found a refuge in Europe.

The future of Europe is your future. The future of our democracy is the future of your democracy. #TheFutureIsYours pic.twitter.com/wnyMJygWsI

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2022

“This is the image I want us to celebrate on May 9, an image far more powerful than any military parade going up and down the streets of Moscow!” she told lawmakers and citizens who had been invited to take part in the event.

Earlier, EU officials released white doves in front of the EU headquarters as a symbol of peace, whilst people gathered waving European and Ukrainian flags.

🇺🇦 12 white doves were released a few minutes ago in solidarity with #Ukraine in #Brussels, in front of the #EU Commission HQ. #standwithukraine #europeday2022 pic.twitter.com/eaxLx9XhXg

— Gian-Paolo Accardo 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@gpaccardo) May 9, 2022

The principle of unanimity to be removed?

The report Ms von der Leyen received spells out 49 proposals spanning nine themes: climate change and environment, the economy, migration, digital transformation, democracy, education, values and the rule of law, health, and the position of the EU in the world.

We welcome the outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which has delivered 49 proposals and 300 concrete measures to improve the daily life for millions of 🇪🇺 citizens. We are ready to act all together in the interests of a sustainable future.https://t.co/Hvp6oV3fkr pic.twitter.com/4HDv8F7pCU

— EMF-ECBC (@EMF_ECBC) May 9, 2022

The report follows a process called the Conference on the Future of Europe and crucially calls for the EU to remove the principle of unanimity in EU decisions which now covers areas including foreign and security policy and tax.

The requirement for unanimity has often been blamed for substantially slowing or even blocking the EU’s development, as all decisions in these areas have to be reduced to the lowest common denominator, a view shared by von der Leyen.

“I have always argued that unanimity voting in some key areas simply no longer makes sense if we want to be able to move faster,” she told the chamber.

We need to go even further.

For example, I have always argued that unanimity voting in some key areas no longer makes sense, if we want to move faster.

Europe should also play a greater role in health or defence. pic.twitter.com/Tdeg6jIcWw

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2022

The proposals will now be examined by the EP, EU governments and the EC, the latter being the only entity able to propose new EU laws.