The ‘Carousel of Indifference’ in Bermuda, or ‘What If Hitler Agrees…?’

In the famous poem “Campo dei Fiori” by Nobel Prize laureate, Czesław Miłosz, the author sees a parallel in Giordano Bruno’s lonesome death –– burned at the stake in Campo dei Fiori in Rome –– and the profound loneliness of the Warsaw ghetto insurgents. The poem features a carousel next to the walls of the ghetto as it burns down in April 1943.

(…) I thought of the Campo dei Fiori

in Warsaw by the sky-carousel

one clear spring evening

to the strains of a carnival tune.

The bright melody drowned

the salvos from the ghetto wall,

and couples were flying

high in the cloudless sky.

At times wind from the burning

would drift dark kites along

and riders on the carousel

caught petals in midair.

That same hot wind

blew open the skirts of the girls

and the crowds were laughing

on that beautiful Warsaw Sunday (…)

(Translation by David Brooks and Louis Iribarne.)

After many years, Miłosz still recalled, “The tram line passed right where the carousel stood, where you could hear the shots of defending insurgents. There was tram congestion and I stood there for a long time, just watching what was happening. Because of my indispensable and immediate emotional reaction, I had to write this poem.” That was Easter Sunday, the sixth day of the uprising.

The carousel next to the ghetto wall, behind which people fought back and were burned alive, became in Polish literature –– but also in historical journalism and countless public and personal discussions –– a symbol of profound indifference and the overwhelming attitude of Warsaw residents, even Poles in general.

But the poem attempted to delve into the bitter and universal truth about human nature –– whether Romans in 1600 or Poles in 1943. Nevertheless, the Polish historical polemics consciously, even intentionally, interpreted this metaphor more narrowly as evidence of Polish guilt –– absolutely wrong in my opinion –– instead of a justified assessment of human nature itself.

For many years, there has been a constant dispute in Poland over the attitude of non-Jews to the Holocaust, and the knowledge about this specific interpretation of Miłosz’s poem remains relatively common. The resonant words of the poem, “and the crowds were laughing…” were even included in a speech by the President of Israel, Moshe Katsav, delivered in Warsaw in 2003, on the 60th anniversary of the uprising.

This paradox remains acute to this day because the actual reality few historians even know about is that there were numerous “carousels” displaying a full reactionary spectrum, from passive indifference to radical dehumanisation. In fact, a much more terrifying “carousel of indifference” rotated “melodically and methodically” elsewhere at the same time –– where real decisions could have been made to save innocents from genocide.

This carousel ended up on a remote coral island. In Hamilton, Bermuda.

700 thousand murdered

Just ten months earlier, on June 25, 1942, a significant article was published in The Daily Telegraph revealing the terrifying truth about German crimes against Jews. Even the title itself was shocking: “Germans Murder 700,000 Jews in Poland.” In the very first sentence the German crime is labelled, “the greatest massacre in the world’s history.”

And I’ll remind you again –– that’s June 1942. But the report by Jan Karski, courier to the Polish government-in-exile and to Poland’s Western Allies, detailing the Nazi extermination project –– a brochure titled, “The Mass Extermination of Jews in German Occupied Poland” –– wouldn’t be published by the Polish government in London until December of that year. And Karski wouldn’t be heard (intentionally and inattentively) by President Franklin D. Roosevelt until July 28, 1943, more than a year after the The Daily Telegraph article.

The materials for publication in The Daily Telegraph were provided by Szmul Zygielbojm, Bund trade-union activist, journalist, and former councillor for Warsaw and Łódź. In 1939 he took part in Warsaw’s defence and subsequently became a member of the Jewish Council (Judenrat), and in 1940 the party transferred him to the West, where he participated in a conference of European Social Democratic parties in Brussels. Later, he found himself in England, where he became a member of the National Council of the Republic of Poland, the parliament in exile. He constantly received reports from Jewish organisations and the Polish underground, which he passed on to the World Jewish Congress and the American Jewish Congress, counting on their influence and hoping they would put pressure on the Allied governments to help Polish Jews.

Ultimately, the publication of German crimes against Jews article in The Daily Telegraph became a resounding turning point. The BBC reacted. Noel Newsome, head of the BBC European Service, ordered, “The ghastly story of the massacre of Jews in Poland, as told by Zygielbojm in The Daily Telegraph, should be given the fullest possible publicity.”

And as instructed, the BBC began reporting on the mass murder of Jews. Almost immediately, the case became high-profile, global, and universal. In early 1943, the Archbishop of Canterbury, William Temple, called for the rescue of Jews in dramatic, firebrand words: “We at this moment have upon us a tremendous responsibility. We stand at the bar of history, of humanity, and of God.”

Let us pretend we are active

The UK government became dissonant and dissatisfied. Public pressure was building up. It became inexorably imperative that steps be taken to at least create the impression that the government was doing something important regarding this “mainstream” matter. Only later did it become clear that this attitude and approach was nothing but a cynical deception of the public.

The British proposed convening a conference with the Americans where they would reach a joint answer to the question, “How to stop the mass murder of Jews?” While most European Jews had already been exterminated, there were still hundreds of thousands in Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.

The main plan remained simple and straightforward: the Allies should approach Hitler with a proposal to accept Jewish refugees. Yet the irony was that Britain and America were worried that Hitler might actually agree to their proposal! (God forbid.)

Bermuda was chosen as the venue for the conference. Why? It was inaccessible to the public and the media, which were both already suspicious and incredulous. Even a few days before the conference began, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency announced the chilling news, “Bermuda Conference Will Deal with Refugee Problem, Not with Rescuing Jews in Nazi Lands.”

The Bermuda Conference was preceded by a meeting at the White House. In addition to President Roosevelt, it was attended by Secretary of State Cordell Hull, Undersecretary of State Sumner Welles, British Foreign Minister Anthony Eden, and British Ambassador to the US, Lord Halifax. Everyone knew only too well that an immense number of Jews were already murdered because just four months earlier, the State Department had confirmed the statistics and information about the extent of Nazi genocide.

Just a simple example, one of the countless similar moments. The minutes of the meeting reveal that at one point in the conversation, Secretary of State Hull drew attention to the fate of some 30,000 Bulgarian Jews and the possibility of saving them from being murdered by the Germans.

Eden replied rather formally that the entire Jewish problem in Europe was rather difficult, so therefore strict caution should be exercised in offering to deport Jews from a country like Bulgaria. If that happened, Jews around the world would clearly desire that the Allies make similar offers in Poland or even Germany. And if Hitler accepted such an offer, there were not enough ships, supplies, or even means of transport in the world to handle it.

Easter Lilies on Bermuda

While the British delegation to the Bermuda Conference was to be headed by one of the deputy foreign ministers, Richard Law –– a fairly impactful and influential politician –– the Americans couldn’t even find their “spectacular” figurehead, someone ready to take on such a fictional, fraudulent role.

Myron Taylor, an industrialist and diplomat, refused because he didn’t want to “brand his name” with such a suspicious case… Or so it was claimed. Supreme Court Justice Owen J. Roberts pleaded for Roosevelt not to assign him to this scathing mission. Apparently, Roosevelt even replied jokingly, “Sorry that you cannot go to Bermuda –– especially at the time of the Easter lilies!” While Yale University president Charles Seymour agreed, the sane and publicity-oriented University Council objected.

Finally, a “naive knave” was found –– Harold Dodds, a tenured professor and president of the illustrious Princeton University –– and agreed to head the American delegation. The State Department explained to him precisely one thing: not to commit to anything during the conference.

Ironically, America’s latent concern that the British were eager to establish specific policies or protocols was completely unnecessary.

What if Hitler says “yes”?

The very beginning of the Bermuda Conference spoke volumes when the chairman of the British delegation, Richard Law, revealed his greatest fears: what would happen if Hitler replied, “Yes!” to the proposal to free the Jews?

In his own words: “If Hitler accepted a proposal to release perhaps millions of unwanted persons, we might find ourselves in a very difficult position (…) he might say, ‘Alright, take a million or two million.’ Then because of the shipping problem, we should be made to look exceedingly foolish.”

Osbert Peake, Under Secretary of the Home Office, agreed with Law and took it a step further: “It would be relieving Hitler of an obligation to care for these useless people.”

Almost immediately, the very idea of asking the Germans to free the Jews and allow them to flee to neutral countries was utterly and unanimously rejected. In fact, the US quota for refugees was never raised; Britain refused to allow Jews into Palestine; and it was considered –– with no justification whatsoever –– unrealistic for empty American ships returning from Europe to transport Jews hiding in Europe from Germans.

And I will remind you yet again –– it’s already April 1943. The Bermuda Conference began on April 19th. Conference participants resided in a hotel overlooking the cerulean blue ocean. The palms rustled, and those Easter lilies that Roosevelt talked about were in full bloom.

And in Warsaw, the ghetto uprising that broke out on April 19 had been going on for several hours already (due to the time difference). Forced ghetto residents, who never even made it to Treblinka to be gassed and burned in the crematoria, were now being burned alive.

The delegation also included a long-time member of the United States Congress, Sol Bloom, from a Jewish family from Poland. Jewish organisations had assessed his presence at the conference as a red flag warning, as he was known to be susceptible to manipulation. They weren’t wrong. The conference ended with Sol Bloom announcing: “As a Jew, I am perfectly satisfied.”

Once everyone agreed to reject any plans to save any Jews from certain death, the delegates breathed a sigh of relief. The hailed conference moved on to a minor matter: how to help Jews who had already fled Third Reich-occupied countries, namely, about 5,000 of them who would make it to neutral Spain.

It went quite smoothly: out of five thousand refugees, 630 human beings were transported from Spain to North Africa!

And with that “triumph” the Bermuda Conference ended. The statistical reality was humiliating. The measurable results were nil. The conference consciously refused to make any decisions that would save even one person from death.

More than a year later –– from May 15th to July 9th, 1944 –– Hungarian military policemen under the supervision of the German SS deported about 440,000 Jews. Most of them were transported directly to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where they were murdered in gas chambers.

In 1965, after about twenty years, Richard Law, now in the House of Lords with the title of Baron Coleraine, recalled the Bermuda conference as follows: “It was a conflict of self-justification, a façade for inaction.”

“The responsibility for the crime”

The Bermuda Conference lasted until April 29. Or to put it another way, it took ten more days for the conference participants to discuss the details of how not to help innocent people being systematically murdered.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising –– an attempt to die with dignity –– lasted more than two weeks longer.

A week after the Bermuda Conference ended, the American Zionist Committee bought an advertisement in The New York Times, condemning the lack of results and the breach of promises made earlier. “To 5,000,000 Jews in the Nazi Death-Trap Bermuda Was a ‘Cruel Mockery’.”

And two weeks after that, on May 12, Szmul Zygielbojm –– whose information about the Holocaust published in The Daily Telegraph contributed to the idea of calling a Bermuda Conference –– committed suicide.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Republic of Poland and Prime Minister, he wrote: “The responsibility for the crime of the murder of the whole Jewish nationality in Poland rests first of all on those who are carrying it out. But indirectly it also falls upon the whole of humanity, on the peoples of the Allied nations and on their governments, who up to this day have not taken any real steps to halt this crime.”

At the same time…

At the same time in occupied Poland, where according to German law, death was the immediate penalty for even the smallest help given to a Jew, there was the Temporary Committee to Aid Jews (Żegota) since September 27, 1942. Two months later, on December 4, 1942, the Council to Aid Jews at the Delegation of the Government of the Republic of Poland was appointed in its place.

On Yad Vashem’s website, the words read: “Shortly after its establishment in December 1942, the Council for Aid to Jews (known by its code-name, “Żegota”) became one of the most active and dedicated organisations operating in the underground in occupied Poland. In spite of the grave dangers that its workers faced daily, and the frequent crises as a result of the discovery of the Council’s clandestine apartments, the arrest of its leaders and workers, and the constant fear of the Gestapo, the Council was able to extend aid to Jewish survivors, and the cooperation between the Polish and Jewish members of the Council was very close. Thousands of Jews were saved from death as a result of the systematic and ramified work carried on by the Council until the liberation, and its cooperation with the Jewish National Committee and the Bund.”

In other words, while world leaders in charge of massive armies and expansive war efforts congregated on a tropical island to discuss saving lives they knew they’d never save –– intentionally and indiscriminately –– it was the people risking their lives in occupied Poland that actually saved Jews from genocide.

To put it simply, Bermuda symbolised global indifference because it had a chance and ignored it. The Polish underground, on the other hand, emulated individual deference because it did what it could with the very little it had.

That is the true perplexity of human nature that can –– and should –– never be forgotten.

The article by Paweł Jędrzejewski, editor of the Polish Jews Forum.