Poland’s unemployment rate down to 5.3 pct in April says minister

Poland’s estimated unemployment rate in April 2022 stood at 5.3 percent, against 5.4 percent in March, the family and social policy minister said on Monday.

Close to 879,900 unemployed people were registered at labour offices at the end of April, down from 902,100 at the end of the previous month, Marlena Malag also said.

The final end-April unemployment data will be released by the Central Statistical Office (GUS) on May 25.