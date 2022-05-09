Russian ambassador doused with red substance during May 9 celebrations

On Monday, known as Victory Day in Russia, demonstrators doused Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev with red substance in front of the Mausoleum of the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery in Warsaw and prevented the Russian delegation from laying flowers there. The information instantly circulated on social media and Russian media.

Demonstrators chanted slogans of “fascists,” “killers,” referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine caused by Russia and war crimes committed there by the country. There were many Ukrainians among the protesters.

Mr Andreyev was doused with a red substance and, together with the members of his delegation, returned to his official car, which was surrounded by demonstrators.

Ambasador Rosji oblany symboliczną "krwią"#StopWar #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/sBvC1uTPhM

— Piotr Halicki (@Piotr_Halicki) May 9, 2022

The Mausoleum of Soviet Soldiers cemetery is a vast park covering an area of 19 hectares. It was established several years after the end of World War II and the remains of more than 20,000 soldiers killed between 1944-45 are buried there.

On May 9, the day Russia celebrates the USSR’s victory over Germany in WWII, the country’s embassy in Warsaw planned celebrations that it eventually cancelled due to “the risk of harassment.”