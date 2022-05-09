Ukraine needs military equipment to recapture its territory: British PM to G7

Addressing a videoconference of G7 leaders, British Prime minister Boris Johnson said that “Ukraine needed to receive military equipment that allowed them to not just hold ground in Ukraine, but recapture it.”

PM Johnson said “the world must go further and faster to support Ukraine,” his office said after the call, which also included Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Consisting of France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, the G7 convened on Sunday, May 8, 2022, a day ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled major address on Russia’s Victory Day, to discuss the countries’ support for Ukraine.

Sunday commemorated the 77th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe. Since the start of the war, G7 countries have already provided or pledged additional support of over USD 24 bn for 2022 and beyond, in financial and material terms, to Ukraine.

This afternoon I spoke to G7 and European leaders, as well as @ZelenskyyUa.

We agreed to intensify our economic and military support for Ukraine.

We also agreed more must be done to underpin food security and ensure agricultural exports can leave the country. pic.twitter.com/sIknJgHskM

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 8, 2022

Canada to continue sending firearms

Being on a visit to Kyiv with an extended governmental delegation, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau took part in the conference seated next to President Zelenskyy. The Canadian official said Canada would continue providing light firearms, ammunition, drone cameras and access to satellite photos.

Canada’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast. I reiterated that during today’s meeting with G7 leaders, which President @ZelenskyyUa and I joined together from Kyiv. We spoke about the current situation and our coordinated response.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2022

Moreover, Canada is to partake in the financing of sappers on the territories that saw Russian forces’ incursions.

Earlier today, @CAFreeland, @MelanieJoly, and I arrived in Ukraine. We met with President @ZelenskyyUa and visited Irpin. We saw the destruction caused by Putin, but we also saw the strength & courage of Ukrainians – and as they continue to fight, we’ll continue to support them.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2022

PM Trudeau announced that Canada would waive customs on imports from Ukraine until 2023. He went on to say that his country would transfer CAD 25 mln to a food security programme and that it would also finance women, human rights and civil society organisations in Ukraine.

Canada stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau announced additional Canadian military aid for Ukraine.

We will supply this equipment as quickly as possible so that Ukraine can fight and win this war. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/HB3qwbMO8X

— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 8, 2022

The Canadian official said that “it is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes,” adding that “there must be accountability” and that he had “witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia’s illegal war.”

More sanctions announced today:

🔺21 Russians, oligarchs & close associates of the Russian regime

🔺19 individuals from the Russian defence sector & 5 entities for providing support to the Russian military

There will be nowhere to hide for oligarchs and enablers of this war.

— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) May 8, 2022

The G7 committed to exert more pressure on Russia

The meeting brought forth a statement, in which the G7 leaders condemned Russia’s aggression on Ukraine by saying Vladimir Putin’s actions, namely “an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign country”, brought shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people.

“Through its invasion of and actions in Ukraine since 2014, Russia has violated the international rules-based order, particularly the UN Charter, conceived after the Second World War to spare successive generations from the scourge of war,” reads the statement.

The G7 leaders assured President Zelenskyy of their “full solidarity and support for Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future within its internationally recognised borders, with the liberties and freedoms that so many of us enjoy today.”

For his part, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s ultimate aim “is to ensure the full withdrawal of Russia’s military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and to secure its ability to protect itself in the future.”

It was stressed in the statement that Ukraine remains committed to working closely with G7 members to support Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability in the face of the challenges posed by the full-scale Russian invasion, massive destruction of critical infrastructure and disruption of traditional shipping routes for Ukrainian exports. “President Zelenskyy noted his country’s commitment to upholding our common democratic values and principles, including respect for human rights and the rule of law,” the statement reads.

The G7 leaders reassured President Zelenskyy of their continued readiness to undertake further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future, such that Ukraine could defend itself now and deter future acts of aggression. “To this end, we will pursue our ongoing military and defence assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue supporting Ukraine in defending its networks against cyber incidents, and expand our cooperation, including on information security. We will continue to support Ukraine in increasing its economic and energy security,” the statement reads.

Today, I spoke with G7 Leaders and President Zelenskyy about our ironclad unity and commitment to keep strengthening Ukraine and ratcheting up the pain on Putin. pic.twitter.com/15FYYnfueS

— President Biden (@POTUS) May 8, 2022

The G7 said it would continue to impose “severe and immediate economic costs on President Putin’s regime for this unjustifiable war.”

The group’s leaders committed themselves to phase out their states’ dependency on Russian energy, “including by phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil.”

Secondly, they said they would take measures to prohibit or otherwise prevent the provision of key services on which Russia depends. This will reinforce Russia’s isolation across all sectors of its economy.

Thirdly, they will continue to take action against Russian banks connected to the global economy and systemically critical to the Russian financial system.

Fourthly, the leaders committed themselves to continue their efforts to fight off the Russian regime’s attempts to spread its propaganda.

Fifthly, they said they would continue and elevate their campaign against the financial elites and family members, who support Vladimir Putin in his war effort and squander the resources of the Russian people.

To read the full text of the statement click here.