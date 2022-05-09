EXCLUSIVE: report from Ukrainian base in Kharkiv

TVP World was given an unprecedented opportunity to venture into the Kharkiv district of North Saltivka — a place that no one enters apart from military officers.

Debris, ruins and a landscape of desolation are what welcomed TVP World’s journalists when they drove into the most dangerous area of Kharkiv — North Saltivka — a place that no one enters apart from military officers.

The accompanying Ukrainian army commander took them to one of the spots where soldiers were staying at the time — a rare thing to do given the restriction preventing media and journalists from filming military activity in Ukraine. This time, they made an exception for TVP World.

The team entered an abandoned cellar — cold and damp, narrow corridors with empty beds. Soldiers are constantly on the move from place to place. They do not stay at one base for more than just a few days.

If you are intrigued by the daily duties of the Ukrainian soldiers and interested in the current situation in Kharkiv, click the video above.

Reporting by TVP World’s special correspondent Ola Marchewicz.