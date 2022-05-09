StopRussiaNow billboards at Soviet Military Mausoleum

Billboards showing scenes from the Russia-Ukrainian war appeared at Warsaw’s Soviet Military Mausoleum on May 9, celebrated by Russia as the day of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany.

The billboards, a part of Poland’s ‘StopRussiaNow’ campaign, will show the chaos and destruction caused by Russian forces in Ukraine. Similar ‘StopRussiaNow’ billboards appeared in April in several European capitals, where the war scenes were contrasted with pictures of peaceful life in the West.

Launching the campaign in April, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said its aim was to “shake the consciences of western-European politicians.”

On Saturday the Russian embassy in Warsaw announced that traditional May 9 ceremonies at Warsaw’s Soviet Military Mausoleum will not be possible this year.