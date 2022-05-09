World News 08.05: Kharkiv report, WWII Victory Day, myth of almighty Russian army

In this episode of World News, we zoom in on the situation in Kharkiv with our special correspondent Ola Marchewicz in the midst of the maelstrom, we take a look at the celebrations of the May 8 Victory Day as well as we expose the myth of the “almighty” Russian army.

The world celebrates the May 8 Victory Day, the historical event that brought Europe and its allies out of six gruelling years of war. Some country leaders paid respect to the fallen soldiers, while others expressed their anti-war sentiments.

Kharkiv: Special War Report

As the world celebrates Victory Day, TVP World is joined live by its correspondent in Ukraine, Aleksandra Marchewicz, who reports on the daily life of Ukrainian military forces in Kharkiv — a city that had become the Ukrainian forces’ military hub following its liberation from the Russian invaders.

Debris, ruins and a landscape of desolation are what welcomed TVP World’s journalists when they drove into the most dangerous area of Kharkiv — North Saltivka — a place that no one enters apart from military officers.

The accompanying Ukrainian army commander took them to one of the spots where soldiers were staying at the time — a rare thing to do given the restriction preventing media and journalists from filming military activity in Ukraine. This time, they made an exception for TVP World.

The team entered an abandoned cellar — cold and damp, narrow corridors with empty beds. Soldiers are constantly on the move from place to place. They do not stay at one base for more than just a few days.

Having returned from Kharkiv to the relative safety of Kyiv, Ms Marchewicz shed light on enormous fuel shortages in Ukraine. She recounts how heading to eastern Ukraine, she and her team saw that “there was scarcely any fuel left at the petrol stations.”

“But now the situation has worsened. There are car queues at any gas station,” she said, adding that one could expect to buy no more than 10 litres of fuel, gas or petrol per person and per day. This means that “you cannot go farther than 100 kilometres.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured the people in western Ukraine that fuel would arrive soon.

A Ukrainian army officer leading TVP World’s journalist team into a Ukrainian army base. Photo: TVP World

Russia’s “military might” debunked?

Russia holds its annual military parade on May 9th, Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. This parade is usually an occasion to present the country’s military power. But will this come true this year? We shall see.

Under Vladimir Putin, Victory Day has become a central pillar of his pan-Russian message. Let’s examine the original message of Victory Day prior to the parade becoming Putin’s attempt at demonstrating Russian military prowess.

The cost of the war for Russia

But Russia spends 900 million dollars a day on the war in Ukraine, US weekly Newsweek reports. How long can the country continue to wage its war against its neighbour?

Russian war crimes

60 Ukrainian civilians were killed on Saturday as a result of a bomb dropped by Russian forces on a school sheltering 90 inhabitants of the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

Ukrainian academia in wartime

We go to a report filed earlier by our second correspondent in Ukraine, Jakub Maciejewski. He is reporting from a university campus abandoned by students fleeing the war.

Desperate call from Azovstal

A Ukrainian fighter at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the last holdout against Russian forces in the city, pleaded for help to save the lives of the wounded soldiers.