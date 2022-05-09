LIVE: 75th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces bombed a village school in
eastern Ukraine killing about 60 people, President Volodymyr
Zelenskyy said. Meanwhile, more than 170 civilians were evacuated from the Mariupol
area bringing the total to about 600 given safe passage during a
week-long rescue operation.
07:54 CEST
Russian troops are preparing to renew the offensive in Luhansk Oblast and from Izium towards Donetsk Oblast. They have also concentrated up to 19 battalion-tactical groups in the Russian Bilhorod Oblast, part of them to replenish losses—🇺🇦General Staffhttps://t.co/7P9CI6joXo
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 9, 2022
07:25 CEST
European Union capitals should consider
seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for
the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, EU’s foreign
policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview to the Financial
Times.
07:03 CEST
Canada will help Ukraine work out
options on how to export stored grain to uphold global food
security that has been shaken by Russia’s invasion of the
country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late on
Sunday.
