LIVE: 75th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces bombed a village school in

eastern Ukraine killing about 60 people, President Volodymyr

Zelenskyy said. Meanwhile, more than 170 civilians were evacuated from the Mariupol

area bringing the total to about 600 given safe passage during a

week-long rescue operation.

07:54 CEST



Russian troops are preparing to renew the offensive in Luhansk Oblast and from Izium towards Donetsk Oblast. They have also concentrated up to 19 battalion-tactical groups in the Russian Bilhorod Oblast, part of them to replenish losses—🇺🇦General Staffhttps://t.co/7P9CI6joXo

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 9, 2022

07:25 CEST



European Union capitals should consider

seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for

the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, EU’s foreign

policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview to the Financial

Times.

07:03 CEST



Canada will help Ukraine work out

options on how to export stored grain to uphold global food

security that has been shaken by Russia’s invasion of the

country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late on

Sunday.