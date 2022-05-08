Polish officials pay respects to the late Prof. Waldemar Paruch

Prof. Waldemar Paruch has passed away at the age of 57, reported Polsat News. He was a creator and head of the Centre for Strategic Analysis. At the end of 2020 he became the chairman of the advisory board for the development of higher education and science. He was a member of the policy council of the Law and Justice party. Prof. Paruch lectured at the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin.

Prof. Waldemar Paruch was a political scientist. In 2014 he joined the Law and Justice policy council and was a member of Andrzej Duda’s staff in the 2015 presidential campaign.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appointed Prof. Paruch his plenipotentiary responsible for the creation and functioning of the Centre for Strategic Analysis in 2018. Prof. Paruch headed the institution until December 2019.

In April 2022, he was awarded the Order of Polonia Restituta (Commander’s Cross with a Star) by President Andrzej Duda. Prime Minister Morawiecki, who delivered the order, called Prof. Paruch “a distinguished researcher, social activist and historian who has given great service to Poland.”

In the last months of his life, Prof. Paruch struggled with illness. Poland’s Minister of Education Przemysław Czarnek paid his respects by calling him “a great Pole, Political Scientist and Politician who accomplished a lot for Poland.”

Chief of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland Michał Dworczyk described Prof. Paruch as “a man of vast knowledge, who devoted much of his life to working for Poland,” adding that “everyone who worked with him remembers him as a righteous, kind and wise man.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Gliński referred to Prof. Paruch as “a dear colleague and patriot devoted to the state, a prominent expert and good man.”

