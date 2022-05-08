Lviv is burying its heroes at historical Lyczakowski cemetery

More than sixty Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle against the Russian troops have been buried in the oldest cemetery in Lviv.

The historic Lyczakowski Cemetery is located on a beautiful hill in the eastern part of Lviv. Many monumental tombs hidden in the labyrinth of alleys feature Polish surnames. The necropolis, which has been granted the status of a museum, is the resting place of many individuals greatly appreciated for their service to the city.

Nowadays, the Lyczakowski Cemetery has become the resting place of Ukrainian soldiers from Lviv who were killed by the Russians. The number of such graves keeps growing. At the end of March, a PAP correspondent reported from the funeral of Denis, a Lviv resident who died fighting in the ongoing war.

Presently, there are sixty-five such graves in this cemetery – most of them made of wood and adorned with simple metal crosses and funeral wreaths. People visit this place every day and place candles and fresh flowers by each grave. Thirty-six graves have been placed in the military section of the cemetery, next to the graves of the soldiers who died in the Donbas region, before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Another twenty-nine graves are outside the area of the cemetery, right next to the northern wall of the necropolis, due to the lack of space in the military section, said a cemetery worker. The decision in this matter was made by the city council.