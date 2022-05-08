If Iran nuclear talks succeed, we’ll start economic cooperation: Polish FM

We agreed that if the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna ended with success, Poland would start broad-scale economic cooperation with Iran, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Sunday.

During the bilateral visit which started on Saturday the ministers signed a contract on cooperation between Poland and Iran in the fields of culture, education, science (especially nuclear medicine), student exchange, and mass media. They also discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Polish Foreign Minister stressed that the meeting was an opportunity to analyse issues that are crucial for world peace, the architecture of security and the changes in the economy caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

For the last eleven months, Iran has been discussing its nuclear programme in Vienna with France, Great Britain, Germany, China and Russia. The United States has also engaged in the discussion, albeit indirectly.

Rau stressed that positive conclusions of the nuclear negotiations would be followed by a broad-scale economic cooperation between Poland and Iran, as both countries believed this partnership in certain areas would be fruitful. “Politicians should simply create good atmosphere for cooperation between firms, both private and those financed by the state,” he said, adding that both countries were interested in such cooperation.

Rau stated that the ministers also discussed the events from 80 years ago, when Iran accepted Polish refugees who had left the Soviet Union in the ranks of Anders’ Army. He emphasised that this reception and the fact that Iranians look after Polish cemeteries and memorials were an important part of Polish-Iranian relations.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the conflict in Ukraine would end thanks to political measures and “without resorting to double standards.” He pointed out that Iran had declared readiness to send a medical team and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but received a response that this was not currently needed. He added that he recently spoke to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “We’re planning to go to Moscow and we keep stressing that we have to find a way to establish understanding and introduce a cease-fire. We’re hoping that the conflict will end,” he said. Amir-Abdollahian also praised Poland for taking in Ukrainian refugees.

On Sunday, Poland’s Foreign Minister Rau will also meet with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.