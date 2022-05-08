Poland interested in economic cooperation with Iran says FM

Rau has been on a visit to Iran at the invitation of the Iranian side. This has been the first visit of the Polish foreign minister to Iran since 2014.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish foreign minister has expressed hope that Vienna talks on the nuclear deal will end successfully as this will make it possible for Poland and Iran to start broad economic cooperation.

“We have agreed that, as soon as negotiations regarding the Vienna nuclear deal have ended successfully, we will launch broad economic bilateral cooperation as we both are aware of its potential,” Minister Zbigniew Rau told a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Teheran on Sunday.

Rau has been on a visit to Iran at the invitation of the Iranian side. This has been the first visit of the Polish foreign minister to Iran since 2014.

Iran has been in talks regarding its nuclear programme with France, Great Britain, Germany, China and Russia for eleven months now. The talks are designed to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in return for relief from sanctions.

Ministers Rau and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also signed an agreement on cooperation in culture, education, science, sports, youth and mass media.