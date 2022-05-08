‘Darkness returned to Ukraine’: Zelenskyy on anniversary of WWII end in Europe

In his address issued on the 77th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that “darkness returned to Ukraine” following the Russian invasion of his country. He also stated that the Polish nation “did not forget” who was the first victim and the real perpetrator of the most bloody conflict in world’s history.

“Evil has returned. Again! In a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose. A bloody reconstruction of Nazism was organized in Ukraine,” the president pointed out.

We will overcome everything. We know this for sure, because our military and all our people are descendants of those who overcame Nazism. So we will win again. And there will be peace again. Finally again! pic.twitter.com/Fn4zs4IU0Q

“We have not withstood even a century,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “Our Never again was enough for 77 years. We missed the evil. It was reborn. Again and now!”

As he pointed out, ‘the Poles did not forget, on whose land the Nazis began their march and fired the first shot of World War II.”

“They did not forget how evil first accuses you, provokes you, calls you an aggressor, and then attacks at 4:45 am saying it is self-defense. And they saw how it repeated on our land. They remember the Nazi-destroyed Warsaw. And they see what was done to Mariupol,” he added.

’There will be peace!’

“We will overcome the winter, which began on February 24, lasts on May 8, but will definitely end, and the Ukrainian sun will melt it,” the president said, addressing his compatriots. “And we will meet our dawn together with the whole country.”

“And there will be peace! Finally again! And no more black and white dreams, only a blue and yellow dream. Finally again! Our ancestors fought for this,” he stressed.

“Eternal honor to all who fought against Nazism! Eternal memory to all those killed during World War II!,” the president concluded.

