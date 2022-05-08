‘Belarusians will not die for Putin’: former ambassador to Ukraine

As many experts point out, since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine, Belarus and its recent operation aimed to destabilise the Polish and EU border by causing a migration crisis has been put on the sideline. However, according to Jan Piekło, former Polish ambassador to Ukraine and TVP World’s guest, the issue cannot be underestimated.

“Definitely, this attack by Alyaksandr Lukashenka on the Polish-Belarusian border… was part of the plan of weakening Poland before attacking Ukraine by Russia,” he said, adding that it did not work and Poland managed to successfully manage the crisis.

However, he stressed that “this is not the end of the story” as Belarus is a part of the ‘Russian imperial project” and nobody knows what its ‘next phase’ could be.

“Belarusians are still trying to sabotage the process of constructing the wall [at the border],” he said, assuming that the Lukashenka’s regime might be now considering changing its tactics.

Belarusians ‘will not die for Putin’

Asked whether there is a possibility of Belarus joining the ongoing war in Ukraine started by Russia, the expert emphasised that the country has already joined it by allowing the Russian troops to operate from its territory.

At the same time, he assessed that the Belarusian dictator is afraid of directly engaging in the war by sending his troops to Ukraine.

“In such a case it would be very difficult for him to keep the power as everybody knows that Belarusians are not willing to die for [Vladimir] Putin’s imperial project,” Mr Piekło said.