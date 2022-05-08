Ukraine: 60 likely dead in school bombing by Russia

According to preliminary data, 60 people were killed on Saturday as a result of a bomb dropped by Russian forces on a school in the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, where a group of 90 was present during the attack, Serhiy Haidai, the head of regional authorities, reported on Sunday.

“At 4.37pm on May 7 in Bilohorivka, as a result of the Russian air attack, fires broke out in the school building over an area of nearly 300 square metres,” he wrote on Telegram.

#Russian forces dropped a bomb on the school of Bilohorivka, #Luhansk region, where almost the entire village was staying, reports #Ukrainian media.

There were about 90 people in the school. Nearly 30 people have already been taken out of the rubble. pic.twitter.com/mNAawnd9CJ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 7, 2022

The fire was extinguished for almost four hours, and then the removal of debris began. Thirty people were evacuated from under them, including seven injured.

“Most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble have died,” Mr Haidai assessed.

He added that the Russian military had also fired rockets at the town of Pryvillya on Saturday. Boys aged 11 and 14 were killed and their 69-year-old grandmother and sisters aged 12 and eight were seriously wounded.

“The grandmother and her granddaughters left the shelter for a few moments and just at that moment the enemy struck,” he wrote.