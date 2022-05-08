LIVE: 74th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The World Health Organization said it is gathering

evidence for a possible war crimes investigation, documenting

200 attacks by Russia on hospitals and clinics in Ukraine. Meanwhile, G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy

in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day

holiday, the White House said.

07:54 CEST



Ukrainian attacks with Bayraktar drones on Russian positions on Zmiyinyi Island have eliminated:

🔹1 landing boat of Serna-type with Tor SAM l

🔹2 landing and assault boats of Raptor type

🔹46 Russian troops

🎥Operative Command South https://t.co/nRgmSc992B pic.twitter.com/9z1mEECGpK

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 8, 2022

07:22 CEST



⚡️Air raid alerts go off in almost every region of Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 8, 2022

07:14 CEST



Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s

republic of Chechnya, said on Sunday his soldiers have taken

control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while

Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of

the country is ongoing.