LIVE: 74th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The World Health Organization said it is gathering
evidence for a possible war crimes investigation, documenting
200 attacks by Russia on hospitals and clinics in Ukraine. Meanwhile, G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy
in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day
holiday, the White House said.
07:54 CEST
Ukrainian attacks with Bayraktar drones on Russian positions on Zmiyinyi Island have eliminated:
🔹1 landing boat of Serna-type with Tor SAM l
🔹2 landing and assault boats of Raptor type
🔹46 Russian troops
🎥Operative Command South https://t.co/nRgmSc992B pic.twitter.com/9z1mEECGpK
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 8, 2022
07:22 CEST
⚡️Air raid alerts go off in almost every region of Ukraine.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 8, 2022
07:14 CEST
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s
republic of Chechnya, said on Sunday his soldiers have taken
control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while
Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of
the country is ongoing.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69