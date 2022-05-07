Pro-Russian demonstrations in Germany expected on May 9

Pro-Russian activities such as vehicle parades and demonstrations are to be expected across Germany on May 9, President of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang told Welt am Sonntag.

On May 9 Russia commemorates the Soviet victory over Germany – this is “a perfect date to be used by Russian propaganda,” said Haldenwang, adding that the demonstrations could feature the Z symbol used by the Russian invaders in Ukraine. The pro-Russian participants of such rallies want to present themselves as victims and fuel the narrative on the alleged “Russophobia,” he explained.

According to Welt, the atmosphere seems especially heated in Berlin, where many demonstrations are planned for May 8 and 9. The annual celebrations of the end of World War II will be accompanied by several anti-Russian counter demonstrations protesting the war in Ukraine. The Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey said she would participate in the event organised by the Ukrainian side on Sunday.

The biggest pro-Russian rallies will be held on Monday by the Brandenburg Gate and the Soviet memorial in Treptower Park.

At the beginning of April, on the day when the world saw the photographs of the Bucha massacre, a pro-Russian parade was held in Berlin, with 900 people driving through the city with hundreds of Russian flags and protesting the alleged discrimination against Russians in Germany. Similar events were organised in other places across Germany, recalled Welt.

