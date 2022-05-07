North Korea flexes its ballistic muscle again

South Korean armed forces have reported that at least one rocket, probably a ballistic missile, was launched by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Saturday. According to the Yonhap News Agency, it has been the 15th military power demonstration by Pyongyang so far this year.

The council of South Korean chiefs of staff assumes that it was a short-range ballistic missile launched from a submarine.

The latest missile test took place a few days prior to the planned official inauguration of South Korea’s newly elected President Jun Suk-Yeol.

The previous test took place on Wednesday. According to Yonhap, that day North Korea probably launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). However, North Korean media did not report on the launch, which leads to speculations that the test failed.

US warns of potential North Korean nuclear tests

The US State Department issued a warning on Friday that North Korea may be getting ready for new tests of nuclear weapons.

According to Washington, Pyongyang is preparing its nuclear training grounds “that may be ready for nuclear tests as early as this month,” said Jalina Porter, the Principal Deputy Spokeswoman for the United States Department of State.

Ms Porter emphasised that this information is aligned with public announcements issued by Pyongyang. The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un has threatened that North Korea will renew nuclear testing and he has announced that his country will continue to develop its nuclear capabilities, which may be used to conduct a pre-emptive strike.

It has also been reported that North Korea is repairing the underground tunnels at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

, which was closed in 2018 as an appeasement gesture during negotiations with the USA. All six nuclear tests, including the most recent one in 2017, that North Korea has conducted so far, took place in Punggye-ri.