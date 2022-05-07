Poland receives 100th delivery of LNG from Qatar

Close to 120 million square metres of liquified natural gas (LNG) arrived in Poland from Qatar on Saturday, announced the PGNiG Group, Poland’s leading oil and gas company. It is the 100th delivery of LNG from Qatargas, which has signed a long-term contract for gas supply with PGNiG.

Another transport of LNG arrived in the country yesterday, announced President of PGNiG Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak. This proves that “we continue to diversify supplies of LNG to Poland and we maximise capabilities of our gas terminals to ensure fuel security for our customers,” emphasised Ms. Waksmundzka–Olejniczak.

The Saturday delivery is the second liquified gas transport that reached the Świnoujsice gas terminal in May. Since the beginning of 2022, six ships carrying LNG from Qatar, eight from the US, and two from Nigeria have arrived in Poland.

The Świnoujście gas terminal has received 164 LNG deliveries since its opening in 2015.