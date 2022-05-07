What next for Ukrainians in Poland?

Leszek Szymański/PAP
In this episode of The Debrief, John Beauchamp speaks to Iryna Oleksiuk from the Ukrainian House / Our Choice Foundation on the help offered to Ukrainians by Poles.
After over two months of war, what lies ahead for the millions of refugees currently in Poland?
You can also find more information on the war in Ukraine from TFN here.
