Cheers! Brewing pints for Ukraine

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), launched production of a popular Ukrainian beer in Belgium on Friday. The company announced that all profits made from its global sales of the beer would go to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

AB InBev’s European chief Jason Warner said the production of the Chernigivske lager would allow people in Belgium and elsewhere to discover a popular Ukrainian product, while helping the war-torn country.

The company has stopped the production of beer in Ukraine, after Russia invaded the country on February 24th.

The Chernigivske beer originates in Chernihiv, a city in the north of Ukraine that suffered heavy shelling and missile strikes earlier in the war.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Belgium, Oleg Shamshur, attended the roll-out of the first cans at AB InBev’s brewery in Leuven on Friday. Mr Shamshur welcomed the launch as a way of showcasing Ukrainian products to the world.

“Maybe even more importantly it would have a symbolic meaning in the sense that people who are drinking Chernigivske will think of Chernihiv, the city which was attacked by the Russians and which resisted the Russian invasion,” he told Reuters TV.

The war in Ukraine has destroyed cities, towns and villages, killed thousands of people, displaced more than 11 million, of which over 3 million have found refuge in Poland.