Poland accepts over 3.2 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3,212,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to the SG, on Friday, Border Guard officers carried out around 24,500 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached 7,100 people.

The Border Guard also said that in the last 24 hours 19,000 people had left Poland for Ukraine.