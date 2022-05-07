No Russian and Ukrainian flags in Berlin during WWII commemorations

Authorities in Berlin have banned Russian and Ukrainian flags from being flown near the city’s memorials this weekend as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

“The act of remembering as well as the respect for memorials and monuments must be preserved against the background of Russia’s current war of aggression in Ukraine,” the Berlin police said in a statement on Friday. “The war must not be allowed to spill over into conflicts or disputes in Berlin beyond the democratic discourse.”

It is expected that national flags may be displayed near war memorials commemorating the Soviet loss of life during WWII. The Berlin police said that as well as a ban on Russian and Ukrainian flags near such sites, the playing of military music is also prohibited.

“We will protect dignified commemoration at 15 memorials and monuments through comprehensive regulations designed to prevent any confrontation at these sites,” said police chief Barbara Slowik. “At the same time, we are taking action against any form of support, approval, or even glorification of Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, especially in gatherings.”

Night Wolves in Berlin

The precautions undertaken by the Berlin police are not unfounded, as the German daily “Bild” reported that “eighteen fear mongering bikers” of the infamous Night Wolves, purported to be Putin’s motorcycle gang, had arrived in the city to participate in the commemoration ceremonies.

“Bild” estimates that by Monday, when the laying of wreaths at the foot of the Soviet soldiers memorial is scheduled, the city can expect 150 motorcycles and cars.

German politicians anxiously await the upcoming Sunday and Monday.

“We can only hope that it won’t be the Night Wolves, motorcades, and other Putin supporters will shape the city’s landscape on May 8 and 9, but rather Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarussian opponents of the war and defenders of human rights, who have also registered their demonstrations,” said Stefan Evers, a CDU politician in an interview with “Bild”.

In early April, soon after pictures of the massacre in Bucha outside Kyiv were published, a pro-Putin motorcade of close to 400 cars drove through Berlin, drawing fierce criticism from across Germany and around the world.