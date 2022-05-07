Help Without Borders 06.05

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

Over five million seven hundred thousand Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN. Most of them took refuge in Poland, with over 3 million people sheltering in this country. Additionally, six and a half million Ukrainians are internally displaced. Those internal refugees require aid as well.

Last month, the Ukrainian military stopped a container loaded with Belarusian frozen meat and distributed as many as 110,000 cans of canned food to the inhabitants of the Odessa region. The amount should last Odessa for a year.

Food and other products for infants are necessarily secured in Odessa.

The UN said that over 12 mln people had fled their places of residence in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. However, most of the 44 mln people have remained in their homes, a million of them in Odessa.

Odessa, being a port city, has feared an attack from the sea since the first day of the war. Continuous activities of the Russian fleet off its coast and missile strikes in the city keep those fears high.

Russia reinforced its fleet with amphibious assault ships that moved in from the Baltic sea before the start of the war. Amphibious landings could take place south of the city.

But Ukrainian defensive efforts may deter such an undertaking. After the sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva, reportedly another Russian warship Admiral Makarov was struck by the Ukrainian forces on May 6. The extent of damage suffered by the ship remains unknown, and yet should it be rendered inoperable, this would be the third major Russian ship of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed by Ukraine.

Helping people in Odessa and Kharkiv

TVP World is joined by Daniel Lewakowski of the “Ukraine Support – Power Bus” initiative, who recounts how his first drive to Ukraine to help a friend developed into what he does today. So far Mr Lewakowski has carried out 11 trips to Ukraine and back. His last run was headed to Odessa, the longest so far. All of this is Mr Lewakowski’s exclusively personal undertaking.

If you would like to donate to Mr Lewakowski’s initiative and help the people of Odessa, watch the video above.

The episode also features TVP World’s correspondent to Kharkiv Ola Marchewicz reporting on the humanitarian situation in the embattled city.

As she reported, the centre of Kharkiv is the safest place to be in the city. It is there that humanitarian aid is distributed. People are being given medicine, hygiene products, and anything that they need, as in the local stores there’s scarcely anything left. Many have no money to purchase what is left of the rare commodities in stores.

Ms Marchewicz interviewed Father Wojciech Stasiewicz, the head of the Caritas humanitarian organisation’s Kharkiv office.

“This aid is very diverse because in fact we provide it for seven days and every day is a different day. Here, what we are witnessing today, we have reduced this aid, at the beginning, it was every day. But it is also a difficult moral and logistical undertaking, so twice a week we provide help here, among other things, by distributing humanitarian aid. But our main activity is simply receiving and responding to information: phone calls, text messages,” Father Stasiewicz said, adding that the direct daily aid Caritas provided was for between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

If you want to learn more about the help Caritas has been providing to the people of Kharkiv, click the video above.