LIVE: 73rd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces continued their ground assault on the
Azovstal steel plant with air support, as its forces continue offensive in Eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence
that Russian troops had committed war crimes during their failed
onslaught of Kyiv in February and March.
07:57 CEST
⚡️ UN urges reopening of Odesa ports to abate global hunger crisis.
The UN World Food Programme said in a statement on May 6 that “mountains” of grain are going to waste in Ukraine, as Russia’s war inhibits the export of food from Ukraine around the world.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 7, 2022
07:36 CEST
Police in #Berlin bans the usage of #Ukrainian and #Russian flags, as well Ribbons of Saint George at WW2 memorials on Victory Day. pic.twitter.com/5tXapKCT5t
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 7, 2022
07:17 CEST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were
underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the
Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, as more civilians were
evacuated from the bombed-out plant.
