LIVE: 73rd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces continued their ground assault on the

Azovstal steel plant with air support, as its forces continue offensive in Eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence

that Russian troops had committed war crimes during their failed

onslaught of Kyiv in February and March.

07:57 CEST



⚡️ UN urges reopening of Odesa ports to abate global hunger crisis.

The UN World Food Programme said in a statement on May 6 that “mountains” of grain are going to waste in Ukraine, as Russia’s war inhibits the export of food from Ukraine around the world.

07:36 CEST



Police in #Berlin bans the usage of #Ukrainian and #Russian flags, as well Ribbons of Saint George at WW2 memorials on Victory Day. pic.twitter.com/5tXapKCT5t

07:17 CEST



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were

underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the

Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, as more civilians were

evacuated from the bombed-out plant.