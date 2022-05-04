LIVE: 70th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, meanwhile busses with people evacuated from Mariupol in eastern Ukraine have started arriving in safer cities, as medics and psychologists deal with the people – mostly women and children – and the distress of living for weeks under constant Russian shelling.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 May 2022

Australia has now sanctioned 812 individuals and 47 entities in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022

