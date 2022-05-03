“People here are living in constant fear”: report from Kharkiv

TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz reports from Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, where curfew starts much earlier than in other cities, and being outside after dark can get you killed.

The city of Kharkiv can be described as divided into two parts – one is very much desolate but relatively safe and people can conduct their normal activities. The other part is being subjected to constant shelling, which forces residents to hide in basements. Some areas of the city can only be accessed by the military.

“People here are living in constant fear, but still they refuse to leave their homes,” said Marchewicz. While some are afraid of leaving their property unattended, others simply cannot exit the city because they don’t have any documents, she explained.