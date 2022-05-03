World News 3.05: Possible Russian general mobilisation, May 3 Constitution Day

With Moscow gearing up for its May 9 parade, speculations about a possible general mobilisation in Russia are spreading like wildfire. The same goes for rumours of possible aggression against Moldova. Meanwhile, Poland celebrates the anniversary of the May 3 Constitution – Europe’s first modern constitution of 1791 that brought about a true revolution in governance.

Next steps of the war

Victory Day on May 9 in Russia is fast approaching, and many believe that some sort of important announcement regarding the war in Ukraine will be made by the Russian leader. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has made some shocking declarations regarding the role allegedly played in the conflict by the West and sparked a massive controversy by saying he would be willing to travel to Moscow to hold talks with Vladimir Putin, but not to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. TVP World’s guest Professor Joachim Diec, from the Institute of Russian and East European Studies at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, discussed the Pope’s latest statement and the potential Russian mobilization.

Report from Kharkiv

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, has been severely affected by the war from almost day one. To this day, the constant shelling by Russian forces continues to force the local population to live in extremely difficult conditions, hiding in basements to avoid enemy fire. TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz’s report from Kharkiv focused on how the local residents were coping with this constant threat.

Report from Donetsk

The battle for the Donbas region may be grabbing the headlines today, but the Donetsk region has been engulfed by war ever since Russia first made a move against Ukraine back in 2014. TVP World’s correspondent Jakub Maciejewski visited one of the small towns near Donetsk to show us how war is taking its toll on local communities.

New sanctions on Russia

The European Commission is working on the sixth package of economic sanctions against Russia. The European community decided to cut off more Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system, as well as to impose a gradual embargo on Russian energy resources. The full list of sanctions will be announced on Wednesday.

British aid for Ukraine

In a passionate speech to the Ukrainian parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised the valour and heroism of the Ukrainian people. During his address, he invoked Winston Churchill and used the occasion to announce a new 300 million-pound aid package for Ukraine, which continues to oppose the Russian invasion.

Biden visits Javelin factory

US president Joe Biden paid a visit to the Lockheed Martin weapons factory which produces Javelin missile launchers for Ukrainian defenders. The US leader emphasised the need to keep sending arms to Ukraine, which continues its struggle against the Russian onslaught that may also have broader implications for European security.

So far, the United States and its allies have provided Ukraine with approximately 25,000 Javelin anti-tank missile launchers. The United States alone has already pumped more than a billion dollars in military assistance for the Ukrainian defenders. Moreover, the Biden administration hopes to pass a whopping USD 33 billion aid package as soon as possible. The US president is expected to give an official statement on that vote at 9 pm Central European Summer Time.

German-Finnish-Swedish talks

The German chancellor met with the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland. The two Scandinavian countries are expected to apply for NATO membership in the next few weeks. Their turn away from neutrality and towards the protective umbrella of the North Atlantic Treaty’s Article Five was sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

May 3 Constitution Day

Today, Poland celebrates the anniversary of the May 3 Constitution. 231 years ago, the document was adopted by the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. It was then that the country’s parliamentary assembly passed what would be Europe’s first-ever written constitution, preceded only by the Constitution of the United States. Celebrations were held across the whole country to commemorate this historic event.