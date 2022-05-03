LNG terminal in Greece to help Europe wean off Russian gas

On Tuesday, Greece inaugurated the start of the construction of a new floating liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal, which will help supply gas to south-eastern Europe, reducing the continent’s reliance on Russian resources.

The terminal is to be located in Greece’s north-eastern port city of Alexandroupolis. The station project includes a floating storage and regasification unit which will be anchored about 18 kilometres offshore and carry gas to the shore via a 28-kilometre-long pipeline. The facility is expected to start operations at the end of 2023. It will be built by Gastrade, owned by Greece’s Copelouzos family, at a cost of EUR 360 million (USD 378 million) .

Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz and Greek gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of Komotini and Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora, the so-called Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become operational later this year. With the new Alexandroupolis terminal, another working LNG terminal off Athens, and other projects in the pipeline, Greece could triple its natural gas regasification capacity by the end of 2023, Mitsotakis said.

On May 3, the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the inauguration ceremony in Alexandroupolis, along with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“This programme shows our readiness to answer to the challenges of the present, securing new supply routes which bypass third countries unwilling to cooperate,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this cooperation not only necessary but urgent.”

“Russia’s war in Ukraine is a moment of urgency. Probably it is also a moment of truth for the European Union. We must build our European sovereignty, we must be more strategic, and we must forge our new energy independence,” said Michel.

“I am confident that the Council will imminently impose further sanctions, notably on Russian oil,” tweeted the President of the European Council. The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia is expected to be finalised on Tuesday.