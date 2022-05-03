Blinken praises Poland’s position on Ukraine crisis

Blinken expressed hope for further cooperation between Poland and the US in regional and global issues.

Carolyn Kaster/PAP/EPA

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a message marking Poland’s May 3 Constitution Day congratulated Warsaw on its stance on the crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Poland has responded with great generosity, leadership, and resolve at this moment of crisis,” Blinken wrote on Tuesday in a message posted on the US government website on the occasion of the 231st anniversary of Poland’s signing its first constitution.

“The United States greatly values Poland’s steadfast support for Ukraine and its warm welcome to millions of innocent civilians escaping the brutality of Russia’s war of choice,” he added.

Blinken also pointed to “the critical importance of the enduring partnership” between the two countries in the face of Russian aggression.

“As partners, friends, and Nato Allies, we are working together every day to advance our collective security, our mutual economic prosperity, and our shared democratic values,” he wrote.

He also expressed hope for further cooperation between Poland and the US in regional and global issues.

“In the year ahead, the United States looks forward to developing our partnership even further as we continue to coordinate closely on issues of mutual interest and our collective commitment to addressing regional and global challenges, including Putin’s unprovoked, unjust, and premeditated war,” Blinken wrote.