‘This is Ukraine’s finest hour’: British PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday, stating that he believed Ukraine would defeat Russia as he invoked Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill to underline his support for Kyiv.

“I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free,” Johnson told the lawmakers via videolink, after standing for the Ukrainian national anthem. As one of the most passionate supporters of Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian aggression, he saluted the country’s bravery in exploding “the myth of Putin’s invincibility.”

“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come,” he said, echoing the words spoken by Churchill in 1940 when Britain faced the threat of being invaded and defeated by Nazi Germany.

Johnson announced a further USD 375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, present in the parliament for the first time since the war began, paid tribute to Britain’s support since the beginning of the war 10 weeks ago.

