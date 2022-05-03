Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decreed on Tuesday that Russia would impose retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the “unfriendly – and contrary to international law – actions of certain foreign states and international organisations.” The individuals or entities who may be affected by the measures are to be specified by the Russian government within ten days.

Putin explicitly framed the decree as a response to what he cast as the illegal actions of the United States and its allies meant to deprive “the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of property rights or the restricting their property rights”.

The decree signed by Vladimir Putin on May 3:

– halts the export of Russian products and raw materials to the sanctioned entities where such products and (or) raw materials are supplied to the benefit of persons under sanctions

– prohibits any transactions whose beneficiaries are persons under sanctions

– permits Russian counterparties not to fulfill obligations towards sanctioned entities.

The document also specifies that within ten days the Russian government will compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, and determine “additional criteria” concerning the measures.

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia and Moscow’s business elite, steps Putin casts as a declaration of economic war.

As a result, the USD 1.8 trillion Russian economy has been heading for its biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, amid soaring inflation.