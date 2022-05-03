Polish tourist dies after fall in Slovak Tatras

A Polish tourist died while hiking in the High Tatra Mountains of Slovakia, the Slovak mountain rescue service (HSZ) reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the Slovak rescuers, the 39-year-old man climbed the Lomnicky peak with a group of Poles. On the way back, he separated from his companions who decided to take the cable car down.

The man, who chose to descend alone, slipped on the snow after a few metres, fell from a great height to Lomnicka Pass, and died on the spot, the HSZ said.

The Slovak rescuers who reached the victim by helicopter said he could not be saved. His body was transported to the town of Stary Smokovec in northern Slovakia.

Lomnicky peak (2634 m), on the border of Slovakia and Poland, is accessible only by climbing routes or a cable car as there are no marked hiking trails leading to the top.